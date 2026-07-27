Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan expand health partnerships with new agreements

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan strengthened their healthcare partnership on Monday with the signing of several agreements covering virtual care, health financing, digital transformation and workforce development.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad AlJalajel attended a healthcare sector roundtable in Tashkent alongside Uzbek Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration for Healthcare Reform Tamila Aliyeva, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Health Minister Eldor Edilov.

The meeting was held as part of AlJalajel’s official visit to Uzbekistan and focused on expanding cooperation, investment and knowledge exchange across the healthcare sector.

AlJalajel said the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, supported by the leadership of both countries, was creating wider opportunities for health and investment partnerships.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s progress under the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the initiatives of Vision 2030, and said the Kingdom’s experience offered promising opportunities for cooperation, expertise exchange and improvements in healthcare services and quality of life in both countries.

The roundtable brought together 75 senior government officials and representatives from the health and investment sectors in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, including 60 private-sector CEOs.

Discussions covered opportunities to expand investment partnerships, strengthen the role of the private sector and attract high-quality investments into healthcare.

Participants also explored cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing, health technologies, digital transformation, innovation and the development of sustainable public-private partnerships.

AlJalajel witnessed the signing of several agreements, memoranda of understanding and executive programs aimed at advancing cooperation in priority areas.

The agreements included an executive program between Saudi Arabia’s Seha Virtual Hospital and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health to cooperate in virtual healthcare.

A separate program was signed between Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Health Insurance and Uzbekistan’s State Health Insurance Fund, covering healthcare financing, training, professional development and joint research.

Lean Business Services also signed an MoU with the Uzbek Ministry of Health to support digital health transformation, advisory services, capacity building and training.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties signed three MoUs with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, Tashkent State Medical University and the country’s Center for the Development of Professional Qualifications of Healthcare Workers.

The agreements aim to develop education and training programs, enhance nursing and primary healthcare capabilities, promote continuing education and support the development of the health workforce in both countries.

The visit forms part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand international cooperation, strategic investment partnerships and knowledge exchange, while strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for health innovation and a trusted partner in healthcare development.

Cross-border digital health link

AlJalajel inaugurated a digital connection linking Saudi Arabia’s Seha Virtual Hospital with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, enabling doctors in both countries to deliver round-the-clock consultations, diagnoses and treatment across borders.

The link was launched at the headquarters of UZINFOCOM Single Integrator following AlJalajel’s visit to the Digital Health Center in Tashkent, as part of his official visit to Uzbekistan.

The initiative marks a major step in the growing Saudi-Uzbek healthcare partnership and is designed to strengthen digital integration, knowledge exchange and high-value investment cooperation between the two countries.

By connecting their digital health infrastructure, the initiative will establish direct communication channels between medical teams in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, allowing specialists to provide immediate healthcare services regardless of geographical distance.

The platform will support remote consultations, diagnosis and treatment around the clock, while helping medical professionals respond more rapidly to complex cases and expand access to specialist expertise.

It will also enable Uzbek healthcare professionals to benefit from the experience of Saudi doctors, exchange clinical knowledge and develop their capabilities in virtual care and digital medicine.

The initiative is expected to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services in both countries while supporting the development of more integrated and technology-driven health systems.

The launch reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing international leadership in health transformation and builds on the Kingdom’s experience in digital health, virtual care and the use of technology to improve access to medical services.

It also strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role as a trusted international partner in healthcare cooperation, knowledge transfer and investment, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to build a diversified economy and position the Kingdom as a global destination for health innovation and investment.