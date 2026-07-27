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Saudi FM discusses regional security with UK, Qatar and Kuwait counterparts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a series of calls with counterparts from the UK, Qatar and Kuwait on Monday to discuss regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a series of calls with counterparts from the UK, Qatar and Kuwait on Monday to discuss regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability. (SPA)
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Updated 27 July 2026 21:01
Arab News
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Saudi FM discusses regional security with UK, Qatar and Kuwait counterparts

Saudi FM discusses regional security with UK, Qatar and Kuwait counterparts
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulates UK’s new foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, on assuming office, expresses hopes for closer cooperation and enhanced relations
  • Diplomats expressed condemnation of attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Yemen and Iraq against the Kingdom
Updated 27 July 2026 21:01
Arab News
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RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed on Monday with his counterparts from the UK, Qatar and Kuwait the latest regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability.

During his call with Ed Miliband, who became Britain’s foreign secretary on July 20, the prince congratulated him on assuming office and expressed his hopes for closer cooperation that would further strengthen relations between their countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Miliband thanked him and reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to the development of Saudi-British ties. He reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned recent attacks against the Kingdom and other countries in the region by Iranian-backed militias in Yemen.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations, the latest regional developments and ways in which joint efforts to support regional and international security and stability might be enhanced.

The Saudi minister also received separate calls from Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Their discussions with the prince encompassed the latest regional developments and efforts to strengthen coordination with the aim of maintaining regional security and stability. They also condemned attacks by Iran, and Iran-backed militias in Yemen and Iraq, that have targeted Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Topics: War in Iran Saudi Arabia UK Qatar Kuwait Iran Iraq

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