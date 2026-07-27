Maldini, Leonardo resign from Italy federation after Pirlo coaching plan collapses

Paolo Maldini and ‌Leonardo have decided to resign from their roles with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Sky Sport Italia reported on ​Monday.

The move comes days after both figures agreed to take on the roles as part of a major overhaul of the national team management.

Maldini was appointed technical director of the FIGC on July 11 to help rebuild the national side after they failed to qualify ‌for a ‌third successive World Cup. ​One ‌of ⁠his first ​tasks ⁠was to help identify a successor to Gennaro Gattuso, whose departure had left the coaching position vacant.

However, Maldini stepped down just 16 days later alongside Leonardo, the former Brazil international who had been brought in as his adviser.

The decision ⁠to step down comes shortly after ‌former Italy international Andrea ‌Pirlo said he was no ​longer a candidate ‌to coach the Italian national side. His prospective ‌appointment faced fierce opposition over his commercial ties to a Russian betting company.

The double departure creates an immediate crisis for newly appointed FIGC President Giovanni ‌Malago. It leaves the federation without a clear national team strategy at its ⁠lowest ⁠ebb in nearly 40 years, coming on the heels of early European exits for Italian clubs last season and another failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Pirlo had been Maldini’s primary choice for the job after Pep Guardiola rejected the federation’s initial approach. Several other high-profile managers are now being linked with the vacancy, including Roberto Mancini, Thiago Motta, and ​Antonio Conte.

FIGC did ​not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.