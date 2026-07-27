Kuwaiti FM to arrive in Pakistan today for talks on regional developments

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will undertake a one-day official visit to Pakistan today, Tuesday, to hold talks on regional developments, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, following reports about the two countries discussing an expanded defense pact.

Pakistan has been negotiating the expanded defense pact with Kuwait, which has come under heavy attacks from Iran this year, in exchange for energy cooperation and investment, Reuters reported this month, citing sources with ​knowledge of the talks that remain at an early stage and could still be complicated by heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Kuwait has had a more ‌limited defense deal ‌with Pakistan for training and joint exercises since 2023. It is now seeking ​a show ‌of ⁠force by ​Islamabad ⁠that would be similar to Pakistan’s pact with Saudi Arabia, including “thousands of Pakistani troops on the ground, fighter jets, drones, an air defense system, and other defense-related facilities,” a Pakistani official told Reuters.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the Kuwaiti foreign minister is visiting the country on an invitation extended to him by his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister of Pakistan.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Al-Sabah will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

“The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.”

Pakistan and Gulf states have over the past year seen advantages to striking new ‌regional defense pacts. Pakistan has viewed these deals as a way to shore up investments the country urgently needs.

The South Asian country maintains a large military and produces its own fighter jets. This has made it a possible alternative or addition to US protection among Gulf states, as they have grown more wary about the reliability of the US as an ally.

Kuwait’s foreign minister also expressed concern over Iran’s continuing attacks on his country in a call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar this month, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry. However, any defense deal with Kuwait would raise questions about Pakistan’s role in future mediation between the US and Iran.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Pakistan leadership during the visit.

“The visit reflects the shared resolve of Pakistan and Kuwait to further strengthen their enduring partnership and expand cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the Pakistani foreign office said.