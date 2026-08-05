You are here

  • Home
  • North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee recommends his censure

North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee recommends his censure

North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee recommends his censure
Embattled North Carolina Republican congressman Chuck Edwards withdrew from his reelection campaign on Wednesday, two days after the House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured for unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female aides in his office. (X/@RealTruth)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmdh4

Updated 05 August 2026 18:49
AP
Follow

North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee recommends his censure

North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee recommends his censure
  • Edwards, 65, denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance
  • The Ethic Committee described Edwards’ actions as “beyond inappropriate”
Updated 05 August 2026 18:49
AP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Embattled North Carolina Republican congressman Chuck Edwards withdrew from his reelection campaign on Wednesday, two days after the House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured for unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female aides in his office.
The Ethics Committee recommended the censure, an act registering its deep disapproval of a lawmaker’s conduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion, on Monday.
The panel highlighted numerous examples of actions it considered improper, including Edwards providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, and sending notes regarding his affection.
Edwards, 65, denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance, but the committee said his behavior would “lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such.”
Edwards, who is serving his second term, said that he made the decision to drop his reelection bid after “much prayer and reflection” and that he would complete the current term.
“Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life,” he said in a post on X. “Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”
The Ethic Committee described Edwards’ actions as “beyond inappropriate” but said it found no evidence that he explicitly propositioned any person under his employ or engaged in any sexual activity with them.

Topics: REPUBLICAN Chuck Edwards US

Related

Trump, Republican senator engage in shouting match over Iran war video
World

Trump, Republican senator engage in shouting match over Iran war

Republicans call off vote on Iran war resolution that was on the verge of passing
World

Republicans call off vote on Iran war resolution that was on the verge of passing

Latest updates

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Walaa Al-Jundi revives Arabic poetic heritage at Damascus festival

Walaa Al-Jundi revives Arabic poetic heritage at Damascus festival

Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say

Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say

Environmental disaster looms as tanker laden with Russian crude oil leaks off Oman

Environmental disaster looms as tanker laden with Russian crude oil leaks off Oman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.