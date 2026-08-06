Malham event to boost Saudi falconry

RIYADH: The National Center for Falcons has launched the International Falcon Breeders Auction at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

To be organized until Aug. 25, the event brings together a select group of local and international falcon breeding farms.

The auction serves as a specialized marketplace for breeding farms, falconers, and buyers, allowing participating farms to showcase their birds in dedicated pavilions while sales are conducted through a live, competitive bidding platform.

The venue also features exhibitors of falconry equipment, with television coverage and live streaming across social media platforms, expanding the event’s reach to local and international audiences.

National Center for Falcons CEO Talal Al-Shamaisi said this year’s edition marks a new phase in the center’s operations by offering a diverse selection of premium falcon breeds, streamlining the exhibition and sales process, and providing comprehensive services to breeding farms and their falcons from arrival in Riyadh through ownership transfer.