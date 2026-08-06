KSrelief to rehabilitate 13 schools in Yemen

LAHIJ: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief has laid the foundation stone for a project to construct and rehabilitate 13 schools in the Lahij and Al-Dhale governorates in Yemen.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Yemeni Minister of Education Adel Abdulmajeed Al-Abbadi and Lahij Gov. Murad Ali Al-Halimi.

The project is a part of the Saudi program to support education in Yemen.

It includes the construction of 45 new classrooms, rehabilitation of four schools, improvement of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, furnishing of classrooms, and the installation of solar energy systems.

It aims to provide a safe and stimulating environment, enhance access to quality education, and reduce classroom overcrowding, benefiting 59,851 individuals.