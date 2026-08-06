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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Reining in the Bulls’ by Michael Marx

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Reining in the Bulls’ by Michael Marx
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Updated 06 August 2026 23:36
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ‘Reining in the Bulls’ by Michael Marx

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Reining in the Bulls’ by Michael Marx
Updated 06 August 2026 23:36
Arab News
Follow

Major corporations exercise enormous control over our lives. They influence how we think, what we buy, who we vote for, and how our society evolves. They are key drivers of the wealth that fuels our economic system, and their power insulates them from strict government regulations and accountability. 

In this setting, corporate abuses—pollution, toxic and inhumane work environments, defective products—go unchecked. When the government refuses to corral industry’s misdeeds, advocacy groups turn to corporate campaigns to expose and change harmful behavior.

“Reining in the Bulls” is the first comprehensive resource for professionals of nongovernmental organizations who want to understand, plan, and execute modern corporate campaigns. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

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