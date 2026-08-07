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Young people trained to support date harvest

Young people trained to support date harvest
The initiative qualifies national cadres to work in the date palm sector using best agricultural practices. (SPA)
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Updated 07 August 2026 16:08
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Young people trained to support date harvest

Young people trained to support date harvest
Updated 07 August 2026 16:08
SPA
Follow

UNAIZAH: Qassim Agricultural Training Center, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Technical and Vocational Training Corp. has implemented the second phase of the region’s date harvesting training program.

The initiative qualifies national cadres to work in the date palm sector using best agricultural practices and equips Saudi youths with seasonal skills to help improve harvest quality and boost market competitiveness.

The program, which supports job localization and regional investment opportunities, attracted more than 200 participants from Buraidah and nearby governorates, of whom more than 70 have completed the second phase.

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water & Agriculture (MEWA) Al-Qassim

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