US and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

MANILA: The US State Department and the chair of the Association of ​Southeast Asian Nations on Friday reiterated their calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners.

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of questions over her health and well-being following ‌her detention in ‌a February 2021 coup that ​ousted ‌an elected ​civilian government led by her.

In separate statements, the State Department and ASEAN chair both welcomed the ICRC visit and said they hoped it was the start of regular access, including for medical care, to the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner.

“We urge the further expansion of access to persons held in detention in ‌Myanmar since February 2021, ‌and reiterate our call for their ​release, including Daw Aung ‌San Suu Kyi’s complete and unconditional release,” the ASEAN ‌chair said in its statement.

In a post on X, the State Department said: “We hope this visit marks the beginning of regular humanitarian access to Aung San Suu Kyi ‌and serves as a pathway to greater access to all political prisoners,” and called for her “immediate and unconditional release.”

The State Department also called on Myanmar’s military to engage in dialogue to end the conflict that broke out after the coup.

The ASEAN chair reaffirmed the role of the bloc’s special envoy in engaging all parties in Myanmar in line with ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus peace plan.

It said it looked forward to the special envoy being granted access to visit Myanmar and meet all ​parties concerned, including Aung ​San Suu Kyi.

The Philippines is the chair of the 11-member ASEAN in 2026.