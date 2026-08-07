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Saudi minister receives Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) receives Arman Issagaliyev and accompanying delegation. (Supplied)
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) receives Arman Issagaliyev and accompanying delegation. (Supplied)
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Updated 07 August 2026 22:21
Arab News
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Saudi minister receives Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister

Saudi minister receives Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister
  • They reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen and develop them across various fields
Updated 07 August 2026 22:21
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen and develop them across various fields.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on X on Friday. 

 

Topics: Arman Issagaliyev Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan

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