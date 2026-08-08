Hayy Jameel celebrates International Cat Day with cinema, music and animal welfare initiatives

JEDDAH: Visitors gathered at Hayy Jameel over the weekend to celebrate International Cat Day through a blend of independent cinema, live entertainment and community activities, while raising awareness and funds for rescued animals.

The celebration transformed Hayy Cinema into a pet-friendly space, allowing audiences to attend selected screenings with their feline companions. The program featured screenings of the Academy Award-winning animated film “Flow” (2024) and the acclaimed documentary “Kedi” (2016) alongside cat-inspired activations, live performances and creative workshops.

The event was part of Hayy Cinema’s efforts to present cinema as a platform for cultural exchange and community engagement. Zohra Ait El-Jamar, head of cinema at Art Jameel, said that the program was designed to explore the relationship between cats, storytelling and human emotions.

“We wanted to curate a program that celebrates cats from different cinematic perspectives. The selected films, ‘Kedi’ and ‘Flow,’ showcased not only the charm and mystery of cats but also the ways they can reflect human relationships, communities and emotions,” she said.

“By pairing films with different styles and themes, we wanted audiences to experience a weekend that was both entertaining and thought-provoking. More than anything, we hoped people would leave with a renewed appreciation for cinema’s ability to bring people together around shared interests and memorable stories.”

A key highlight of the weekend was the “Tunes for Tuna” charity arts and music experience, organized by Moondust and Atlas, which featured live performances, art displays, food, exclusive merchandise and cat adoption opportunities in support of the Get Along With Me Animal Welfare Association.

Founders Doha Nahas and Mosaid Khalid said that the event was the realization of an idea that they had been developing for several years: “Tunes for Tuna has actually been an idea we’ve had since 2019. We always wanted to find a way to connect music with something meaningful, and animal welfare felt very close to our hearts. Hayy Jameel gave us the space and support to finally bring that idea to life.

“What we really loved about this event was that everyone involved contributed in some way. The artists, volunteers and organizers all gave their time and effort because they believed in the cause,” they said.

“All the profits from the event will go to Get Along With Me Animal Welfare Association. This will help support treatments, surgeries, medication, daily care and continue their efforts in rescuing animals.”

The organizers also highlighted the growing interest in animal adoption in Saudi Arabia, pointing to the role of awareness campaigns and social media in helping rescued animals to find new homes.

“People are becoming much more open to adoption now, especially with social media showing more rescue stories and helping people connect emotionally with animals that need homes,” they said. “One of the biggest challenges is still changing the idea that buying a pet is somehow better than adopting one. A lot of rescue animals are very loving, they just need someone to give them a chance.”

Alongside the screenings and performances, visitors took part in creative activities, including a beaded fish-making workshop with artist Sumayah Sendi from Kuiper Beads.

Sarah Ibrahim, who attended the event along with a group of friends, said: “It was a unique experience to enjoy a film in a space where pets and people could come together. This is the first time where we could actually let our pets freely enjoy and be with them too to enjoy. Moreover, events like this create awareness about adoption while also bringing the community together in a fun way.”