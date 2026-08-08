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LA Galaxy sign longtime Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto through 2028

LA Galaxy sign longtime Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto through 2028
Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto celebrates his sides third goal scored by Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg match against SSC Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Mar. 12, 2024. (AP/File)
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Updated 08 August 2026 20:50
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LA Galaxy sign longtime Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto through 2028

LA Galaxy sign longtime Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto through 2028
  • The Galaxy announced the deal Saturday with the 34-year-old Roberto
  • “Sergi brings a combination of leadership, technical quality, tactical intelligence and championship experience,” Kuntz said
Updated 08 August 2026 20:50
AP
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CALIFORNIA: Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto has joined Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy with a two-year contract through 2028.
The Galaxy announced the deal Saturday with the 34-year-old Roberto, who spent the past two seasons at Serie A’s Como following the conclusion of his 18-year career at Barcelona in 2024. His Galaxy contract contains an option for the 2028-29 season.
“Sergi brings a combination of leadership, technical quality, tactical intelligence and championship experience that few players have,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement. “He has been a key member of some of the greatest teams of his generation and understands not only what it takes to win, but what it means to be a winning team. Sergi’s character, positional versatility, and leadership will be invaluable.”
Roberto was a resourceful central midfielder for Barcelona’s dominant teams built around Lionel Messi throughout the 2010s, earning 25 trophies in all competitions with the Blaugrana.
After making his first-team debut at 18 years old, he recorded 19 goals and 43 assists in 373 appearances, culminating in a year as Barça’s captain in 2023-24. The club won seven La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns during his tenure.
Roberto then moved to Como to play two seasons under former teammate Cesc Fàbregas, playing a role in the club’s first qualification for the Champions League.
Roberto will join German star Marco Reus in the Galaxy midfield. He will also be reunited with former Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig, who is expected to return for LA in 2027 after missing two straight seasons due to injury.
The Galaxy are sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings during another disappointing season, but they are making moves in an attempt to finish strong before moving into 2027 with a revamped roster. Since winning their record sixth MLS Cup title in 2024, the Galaxy have won just 12 of their 53 subsequent MLS matches.
The Galaxy acquired Roberto one day after agreeing to a loan deal for Mexican forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from San Diego FC.
While Roberto was a key contributor at Barcelona for over a decade, he has made only 11 international appearances for Spain, which had many of soccer’s greatest midfielders during his prime, including Andrés Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets.

Topics: Major League Soccer la galaxy Barcelona Sergi Roberto

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