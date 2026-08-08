Saudi ambassador to Spain receives Palestinian ambassador in Madrid

MADRID: Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin recently received the Palestinian Ambassador to Spain Fadi Al-Husseini at the Saudi Embassy in Madrid for a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, the two ambassadors discussed several issues of common interest to their respective diplomatic missions, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.

Separately, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd Al-Dosari at the Grand Serail in Beirut on Friday. During the meeting, they reviewed current political developments in Lebanon and the region.