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Saudi ambassador to Spain receives Palestinian ambassador in Madrid

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin (R) and Fadi Al-Husseini at the Saudi Embassy in Madrid. (Supplied)
Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin (R) and Fadi Al-Husseini at the Saudi Embassy in Madrid. (Supplied)
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Updated 08 August 2026 22:46
Arab News
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Saudi ambassador to Spain receives Palestinian ambassador in Madrid

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin (R) and Fadi Al-Husseini at the Saudi Embassy in Madrid. (Supplied)
  • The two ambassadors discussed several issues of common interest to their respective diplomatic missions
Updated 08 August 2026 22:46
Arab News
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MADRID: Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin recently received the Palestinian Ambassador to Spain Fadi Al-Husseini at the Saudi Embassy in Madrid for a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, the two ambassadors discussed several issues of common interest to their respective diplomatic missions, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X. 

Separately, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd Al-Dosari at the Grand Serail in Beirut on Friday. During the meeting, they reviewed current political developments in Lebanon and the region.

 

Topics: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin Fadi Al-Husseini Saudi Arabia Palestine Spain

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