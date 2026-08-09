Morocco, Algeria reach WAFCON semis, book World Cup spots

JOHANNESBURG: A triumphant night for north Africa ended Saturday with hosts Morocco and Algeria reaching the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinals and securing places at next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

They took contrasting paths to quarter-final success, with Morocco building a two-goal lead before defending resolutely against South Africa for a 2-1 victory in Rabat, while Algeria came from behind against Ivory Coast in Casablanca to win by the same scoreline.

The four WAFCON semifinalists qualify automatically for the World Cup, which will be held from June 24 to July 25, 2027.

For Algeria, the victory secured a historic first appearance at the women’s World Cup. Morocco will return to the global finals after reaching the round of 16 in 2023.

Morocco withstand South Africa fightback

Morocco, runners-up to South Africa four years ago, took the lead after 31 minutes when Sakina Ouzraoui volleyed her second goal of the tournament over goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Hanane Ait El Hajj doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half after Morocco were awarded a penalty for Noxolo Cesane’s challenge on Ghizlane Chebbak.

South Africa, who won the WAFCON title in 2022, pulled one back through Thembi Kgatlana in the 67th minute after a lengthy video review overturned an initial offside decision.

Kgatlana had earlier gone close in the first half and has now scored nine WAFCON goals since making her tournament debut in 2018.

Morocco held on for victory and will face the winner of Sunday’s quarter-final between defending champions Nigeria and Cameroon in Wednesday’s semifinal.

Algeria turn tide after red card

In Casablanca, Ivory Coast took the lead after 29 minutes through Ines Konan but lost momentum when 18-year-old N’Sira Ouedraogo was sent off in the 41st minute for kicking Algeria goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazi in the face.

Algeria, who had barely threatened during the opening 45 minutes, seized control after the break.

Substitute Ines Khiri equalized before Amira Ould Braham completed the comeback six minutes later to put Algeria into the semifinals.

Ivory Coast missed a chance to restore their lead when Rebecca Elloh struck the post from a second-half penalty with the score level at 1-1.

The result marked Algeria’s first qualification for the Women’s World Cup. They will meet the winner of Ghana and Malawi in Wednesday’s semifinal.

World Cup hopes remain alive for quarter-final losers

South Africa and Ivory Coast still have a route to the World Cup despite their defeats.

The two losing quarter-finalists will play on Thursday for places in the inter-confederation playoff tournament, where Africa has three additional World Cup berths available.

South Africa will face the loser of Nigeria-Cameroon, while Ivory Coast will meet the loser of Ghana-Malawi.

Morocco and Algeria will now try to go one step further in a tournament that has never been won by a north African nation.

Nigeria dominate the competition with a record 10 titles, while Equatorial Guinea have won twice and South Africa once since the tournament began in 1998.

• With AFP, Reuters and AP