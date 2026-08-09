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Pakistan says 15 militants killed in Balochistan operations

Pakistani soldiers stand guard on a road in Quetta on July 3, 2025. (AFP/File)
Pakistani soldiers stand guard on a road in Quetta on July 3, 2025. (AFP/File)
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Updated 09 August 2026 14:02
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Pakistan says 15 militants killed in Balochistan operations

Pakistan says 15 militants killed in Balochistan operations
  • Interior minister praises forces for thwarting militant groups’ ‘nefarious designs’
  • Balochistan has seen surge in separatist attacks targeting security, economic assets
Updated 09 August 2026 14:02
NAIMAT KHAN
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed 15 suspected militants in intelligence-based operations in southwestern Balochistan province, the interior ministry said on Sunday, as authorities intensify efforts to curb militancy in the resource-rich region.

Pakistan’s largest but least populous province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has long faced a separatist insurgency led by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Islamabad accuses India of funding the BLA and Afghanistan of providing it safe haven to plan attacks in Pakistan, allegations denied by both New Delhi and Kabul.

“Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the professionalism of the security forces for killing 15 militants,” the ministry said in a statement mentioning recent operations in Balochistan.

It said the minister applauded the security forces for thwarting the “nefarious designs” of the BLA and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), another militant network mostly involved in violent activities in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The brave soldiers of security forces fighting against terrorism are the pride of the nation,” he said.

Balochistan has faced a low-level separatist insurgency for decades, but attacks have intensified in recent years as militants increasingly target infrastructure, security forces and economic assets, particularly projects linked to trade and regional connectivity.

Last month, the BLA launched coordinated attacks in Balochistan, prompting the security forces to launch a joint anti-militancy campaign involving the army, paramilitary forces and police.

Separatist militant groups accuse the federal government and the security forces of denying locals a share in the province’s mineral resources.

Islamabad denies the allegations and points to several infrastructure development and livelihood projects launched for the residents of the province.

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan operation Militants

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