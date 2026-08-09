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Jeddah beaches, waterfronts, attract summer crowds

Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
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Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
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Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
3 / 4
Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
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Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. (SPA)
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Updated 09 August 2026 15:44
SPA
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Jeddah beaches, waterfronts, attract summer crowds

Jeddah has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities.
  • South Obhur Beach has emerged as a model public site, equipped with open swimming pools, modern facilities and beach games
Updated 09 August 2026 15:44
SPA
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JEDDAH: Beaches and waterfronts in Jeddah governorate are witnessing significant interest from residents, visitors and tourists during the summer season.

The Red Sea port city has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destination, supported by advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities that meet the needs of water sports and beach activity enthusiasts.

South Obhur Beach has emerged as a model public site, equipped with open swimming pools, modern facilities and beach games suitable for all segments of society.

Specialized training centers for sailing and kitesurfing have also become increasingly widespread, attracting considerable interest due to stable winds and Jeddah’s suitable beaches for such marine activities.

In a related development, Jeddah Creek Beach has become a major attraction for water sports, offering visitors activities including jet skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and speedboat trips to offshore islands. Visitors can also enjoy diving and explore the unique coral reefs for which the Red Sea is renowned.

To enhance visitor safety at these sites, Jeddah municipality, in cooperation with relevant authorities, has implemented intensive operational and field plans, including the deployment of 66 male and female lifeguards and 34 field supervisors around the clock to ensure compliance with safe swimming instructions and provide an immediate response to emergencies.

Topics: Jeddah

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