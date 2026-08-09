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Riyadh falcon auction sees strong demand

Second night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons from German and British breeding farms sold for a total of SR201,000 ($54,000). (SPA)
Second night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons from German and British breeding farms sold for a total of SR201,000 ($54,000). (SPA)
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Updated 09 August 2026 18:13
SPA
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Riyadh falcon auction sees strong demand

Second night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons sold for a total of SR201,000
  • Auction featured a gyr-peregrine juvenile from German farm PF3 Falcons, which fetched SR100,000 after starting at SR20,000
  • Second falcon, a gyr-peregrine juvenile from British farm Sky Falcons, was sold for SR101,000 after bidding began at SR40,000
Updated 09 August 2026 18:13
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The second night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons from German and British breeding farms sold for a total of SR201,000 ($54,000), amid a strong turnout of falconers and visitors interested in the heritage.

Organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the auction featured a gyr-peregrine juvenile from German farm PF3 Falcons, which fetched SR100,000 after starting at SR20,000.

The second falcon, a gyr-peregrine juvenile from British farm Sky Falcons, was sold for SR101,000 after bidding began at SR40,000.

The auction provides a trusted platform for the trade of elite falcons from around the world through fast-paced live competitive bidding, bringing together Saudi and international falconers and breeders.

Its activities are broadcast on television channels covering the event and livestreamed through the National Center for Falcons’ social media accounts.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction features leading breeding farms from around the world and runs through Aug. 25.

The event has grown steadily in recent years. In 2025, it recorded sales of 1,103 falcons from 67 breeding farms representing 23 countries, including 19 from the Kingdom.

Total sales exceeded SR13 million, up 23 percent from the previous year. The number of falcons sold increased by 27 percent, participating farms by 20 percent and represented countries by 21 percent.

Topics: Riyadh Falcon

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International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the National Center for Falcons, will run from Aug. 5- 25.
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