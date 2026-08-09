Where We Are Going Today: Mooma Coffee & Roastery in Jeddah

One of my more than 500 TikTok saves was a reel from Mooma Coffee & Roastery gushing about its famed London cake, which had made its way to Jeddah from the cosmopolitan city.

The layered cake with different shades of brown — ganache, cream, and cake — certainly looked delectable and inviting.

So, last week, after wrapping up work and dinner, my husband and I headed to Mooma in the Al-Zahra district for dessert and coffee. The cafe is tucked inside a large shopping complex.

By 10 p.m., trying to find a parking spot in front or near the cafe had proved a tedious affair and getting in was another challenge as two queues spilled out of the entrance.

But I was determined to try it, and after around 10 to 15 minutes we made it to the counter and placed an order for London cake, of course, pecan French toast, cold Ethiopian V60, and iced tea.

The minimalist-designed, maroon-and-white-themed cafe was packed and our next challenge was to find a place to sit while our order was being prepared. We sheepishly glanced around, hoping to spot an empty table indoors.

And, as luck would have it, just as our order was ready, we got a table vacated by another couple.

The London cake looked incredibly beautiful with nice, clean layers and six shades of brown stacked together. However, I found it quite average.

All the layers had the same kind of thick texture and I could not perceive any difference between the ganache, cream, or cake.

The star of the show for me was the pecan French toast: a soft bread with a silky, sweet filling, topped with pecans and served over a puddle of chocolate and crunchy cornflakes. It was heavenly and had it not been that late at night, I would have ordered a second serving.

The iced tea and V60 were good too. You cannot really go wrong with those. Prices were standard for a cafe.

It is a cool hangout place to catch up with ones you like over a coffee, or to grab a quick bite. I will definitely be visiting again, especially for its French toast.