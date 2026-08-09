Pakistan’s Peshawar bans aerial firing, firecrackers ahead of Independence Day

PESHAWAR: The district administration in Pakistan’s northwestern Peshawar district this week banned aerial firing, toy guns, loud horns and firecrackers ahead of Independence Day on Aug. 14, a notification said, to deter people from creating “public nuisance.”

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on Aug. 14 each year. Children playing with toy guns, while young people setting off fireworks and sounding loud horns are common sights across the country on the national holiday. People also resort to celebratory aerial firing in several parts of the country to mark Independence Day, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In a notification issued on Aug. 7, Peshawar’s deputy commissioner said loud horns, toy guns and firecrackers used by children and the youth create “nuisance” for the public.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I Captain (retired) Sana Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar in exercise of powers conferred upon me u/s 144 CrPC, do hereby order and impose ban on the following in the limits of District Peshawar on aerial firing, sale and purchase of toy guns/ toy horns/firecrackers and one wheeling,” the notification read.

He said authorities would take action under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code against anyone found violating these orders.

Section 144 empowers the district administration to prevent dangers to human life by preventing people from assembling in public, banning processions, double riding on motorcycles, or specific local safety hazards.

The notification said the order shall remain in force till Aug. 15.

