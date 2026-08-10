German foreign ministry says Gaza plan could lead toward disarmament of Hamas

FRANKFURT: The German government regards US ​President Donald Trump’s latest Gaza plan as an opportunity to make ‌progress toward ‌the ​disarmament ‌of ⁠Hamas, ​a German foreign ⁠ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Asked in a regular news ⁠conference about ‌Israeli ‌Prime Minister ​Benjamin ‌Netanyahu’s rejection ‌of the plan, the spokesperson also said some disagreement ‌was to be expected.

“With such ⁠a ⁠complex undertaking, it was perfectly clear there would be many, many unanswered questions,” he said.