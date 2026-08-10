Saudi Arabia to host 10th FII under King Salman’s patronage 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative from Oct. 26 to 29 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “The Power of Legacy,” with the event held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The conference will bring together heads of state, investors, policymakers, innovators, and business leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of investment and the global economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event will focus on four themes: capital that builds, technology that elevates, societies that thrive and leadership that inspires.

Princess Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of the FII Institute, praised the royal patronage of the 10th edition and the continued support of the Kingdom’s leadership for the institute’s events and activities.

She also highlighted the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing it as a fundamental pillar in advancing comprehensive development and supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a prosperous and sustainable economic future.

She said: “For ten years, FII has brought together leaders who recognize the power of investment to advance human progress. FII10 invites our global community to consider the legacy of the choices we make, the partnerships we build, and the innovations we support. Our goal is to turn these choices into lasting impact for people and future generations.”

Over four days, FII10 will bring together a diverse global community of leaders, investors, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers for a wide-ranging program addressing the world’s most pressing economic and investment priorities.

Since its launch, FII has evolved into a leading global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action, convening influential voices from around the world. Major agreements and commitments have been announced through the platform, further reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a global center for investment, collaboration, and action.