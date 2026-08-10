International Falcon Breeders Auction proves economic catalyst for Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Just north of the capital at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters, the International Falcon Breeders Auction is proving to be a major economic booster, according to local and international farm owners taking part in the event.

Running through Aug. 25, the auction has evolved into a premier commercial platform for breeders, falconers and investors — establishing a structured marketplace that turns national heritage into a high-value asset class.

Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiman, sales representative for a Saudi-Canadian breeding farm, said the auction has significantly expanded trade opportunities across the sector. Taking part for the first time with 25 birds, his farm has recorded robust sales while preparing to offer four distinguished falcons on the main auction stage.

The expansion of breeding operations in recent years has spurred auxiliary market growth, boosting demand for veterinary services, specialized transportation, gear and digital marketing.

Saudi farm owner Ghazi Al-Otaibi said that public perceptions of falconry have shifted dramatically.

Falcons are no longer viewed solely as a hobby or part of the Kingdom’s heritage, but have become recognized investment assets with tangible economic value, supported by an organized market that connects breeders directly with global buyers, Al-Otaibi said.

International participants echoed that sentiment. French farm owner Philippe Hertel, attending for the sixth consecutive year, said the auction offers substantial financial and interpersonal rewards.

Strong sales volumes reflect the market’s maturity and the prestige of the event, Hertel added, saying that he returns home each year with both commercial gains and renewed friendships within the Saudi falconry community.

Beyond sales, the economic reach of the falconry ecosystem is increasingly supported by modern technology. Breeders are adopting advanced monitoring systems and genetic tracking to enhance farm efficiency, raising overall bird quality and competitiveness.