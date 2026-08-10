UNESCO AI Ethics Forum highlights Saudi Arabia’s global standing, says culture minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the fourth UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence reflects its prominent international role in guiding emerging technology dialogue, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said.

Prince Badr, who also serves as chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, emphasized that the Riyadh forum underscores the Kingdom’s firm commitment to promoting the ethical and responsible use of AI in the service of humanity and sustainable development.

Highlighting the strategic partnership between the Saudi Data and AI Authority and UNESCO, alongside the International Center for AI Research and Ethics, Prince Badr described the collaboration as an exemplary model of international integration.

He noted that the initiative aims to shape AI ethics policies, facilitate expert knowledge exchange, and build capacity across nations.

Prince Badr added that the Saudi commission remains dedicated to supporting domestic initiatives that elevate the Kingdom’s standing within international bodies while deepening cooperation with UNESCO across key priority sectors.

The UNESCO forum will serve as a premier global platform, convening policymakers, technical experts, and researchers from around the world to develop practical solutions for sound AI governance principles.

Hosting the event in Riyadh cements the Kingdom’s status as a global nexus for data and AI cooperation, directly aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to build an inclusive, responsible, and sustainable digital future.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia designated 2026 as the “Year of Artificial Intelligence,” highlighting its rapid transition from technology adoption to global leadership under Vision 2030.

Under the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Data and AI Authority has spearheaded the National Strategy for Data and AI to build talent, regulatory frameworks, and technological infrastructure.

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, the authority's president, previously confirmed to Arab News that the Kingdom’s national AI ethics framework was specifically designed in alignment with UNESCO’s seven core ethical principles.

To ensure “ethics by design” across technology lifecycles, the authority has launched dedicated principles for generative AI, guidelines for safe data sharing, and frameworks to protect personal data and digital privacy.

Furthermore, Riyadh hosts the UNESCO-sponsored International Center for AI Research and Ethics. In collaboration with the Saudi Data and AI Authority, the center actively engages in joint UNESCO initiatives to raise public awareness around ethical technology deployment, mitigate deepfake and misinformation risks, and build capacity through initiatives such as SAMAI, which has trained over 1 million participants across the Kingdom.