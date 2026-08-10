ALTANFEETHI concludes participation in Como Cup 2026 in Italy

ALTANFEETHI concluded its participation in Como Cup 2026 in Como, Italy, as part of its partnership with AlUla Club. The six-day participation introduced ALTANFEETHI’s services and hospitality experience to an international audience.

ALTANFEETHI participated through a dedicated booth within the event’s fan zone, welcoming visitors throughout the six days. The booth provided an opportunity to engage directly with an international audience and showcase ALTANFEETHI’s services, contributing to greater brand visibility and awareness on an international level.

The fan zone recorded between 15,000 and 17,000 visits during the event. Como Cup 2026 brought together six clubs from six countries: AlUla SC from Saudi Arabia, Como 1907 from Italy, Crystal Palace from England, FC Famalicão from Portugal, RC Lens from France and Villarreal from Spain. The event also featured eight sponsors, including ALTANFEETHI.

ALTANFEETHI’s participation in Como Cup 2026 builds on its partnership with AlUla Club and reflects its approach to leveraging international events to introduce its services and experience to a wider audience.