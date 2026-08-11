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Virtual hospital in Saudi Arabia performs 11 remote robotic surgeries

Virtual hospital in Saudi Arabia performs 11 remote robotic surgeries
Headquartered in Riyadh, the Seha Virtual Hospital is a flagship digital health network launched by the Saudi Ministry of Health. (SPA)
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Updated 11 August 2026 10:20
SPA
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Virtual hospital in Saudi Arabia performs 11 remote robotic surgeries

Virtual hospital in Saudi Arabia performs 11 remote robotic surgeries
Updated 11 August 2026 10:20
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Seha Virtual Hospital in Saudi Arabia has successfully performed 11 consecutive remote robotic surgeries across highly specialized medical fields, enabling patients to receive high-quality care.
According to the hospital, the surgical team in Riyadh performed the procedures remotely on patients receiving care in Hail and other locations across Riyadh, as part of an integrated network expanding to cover multiple locations throughout Saudi Arabia, including remote geographical areas.
The procedures included a right lower-lobe resection, marking the second remote lobectomy of its kind performed worldwide and the fifth remote pneumonectomy globally, in addition to sleeve gastrectomy, hernia repair, pelvic exploration, and hysterectomy.
The initiative is part of the Saudi protocol for remote surgical procedures project, launched by Seha Virtual Hospital as a national reference framework for regulating robotic medical interventions in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety.
The robotic surgical systems used in the project have received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, confirming their readiness for clinical use and compliance with the Kingdom’s regulatory and safety requirements.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Health robotic surgery

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