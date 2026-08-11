Meta, Pakistan launch AI training program to help small businesses expand digitally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s IT ministry and Meta on Tuesday launched a training program to help small businesses use digital and artificial intelligence tools to reach new customers, improve productivity and expand into new markets.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are a critical part of Pakistan’s economy but many face barriers to adopting digital technologies that can help businesses market products, automate customer interactions and reach consumers beyond traditional local markets.

The Small Business Growth Academy will provide in-person and virtual training to more than 1,000 businesses across nine Pakistani cities, with a particular focus on women-led enterprises and businesses in textiles, handicrafts and IT services.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and empowering them with digital and AI capabilities is central to the Prime Minister’s vision of an inclusive, innovation-driven future,” Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Khawaja said at the launch, according to a statement.

“This partnership with Meta reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful public-private collaboration that creates opportunities for businesses, strengthens digital skills, and accelerates Pakistan’s journey toward a Digital Nation Pakistan.”

The Pakistan initiative is part of a broader Meta program being rolled out across 12 Asia-Pacific countries as technology companies increasingly promote AI tools for smaller businesses seeking to automate tasks, improve marketing and expand their online presence.

The new program will train businesses to use Meta’s digital platforms and AI-enabled tools to strengthen their online presence, reach customers, improve marketing, automate customer interactions and identify opportunities in domestic and international markets.

It will be offered in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta through workshops, structured learning modules and training delivered by partner organizations.

The academy will be implemented by Pakistan-based learning and consulting company AtomCamp and supported by the government-backed Ignite National Technology Fund and Pakistan Software Export Board, as well as the Pakistan Software Houses Association, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and technology company DialZero.

“At Meta, we see every day how small businesses use our AI-enabled tools to reach customers and grow,” Tehara Punchihewa, Meta’s associate public policy manager for Asia-Pacific, said.

“The Small Business Growth Academy is about giving more entrepreneurs the practical skills and support they need to use these tools confidently, compete more effectively, and take part in the opportunities being created by the digital economy.”

Meta has previously run initiatives aimed at improving digital skills among entrepreneurs in Pakistan, including programs focused on women-owned businesses.