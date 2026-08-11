Al-Nassr unveil new ‘horizon’-inspired away kit

RIYADH: Al-Nassr FC have unveiled the club’s 2026-27 away kit under the theme “Beyond the Horizon,” a design that manufacturers Adidas said was inspired by “Riyadh’s endless skies,” signifying the club’s ambitions.

The blue and yellow colors of the shirt are a nod to the skies and sands of the Arabian desert, and the jersey reflects the balance between heritage and aspiration that continues to define the club, Adidas said.

Pedro Sotto Mayor, chief transformation officer at Al-Nassr, said: “The Knight of Najd is defined by the courage to ride beyond the horizon. Inspired by Riyadh’s landscape, this away kit embodies the mindset of Nassr FC: Honor our heritage, carry our identity with pride and never stop chasing what lies beyond.”

The introduction of the Trefoil logo marks a new chapter in the club’s visual identity, bringing one of Adidas’ most iconic symbols to Al-Nassr for the first time. One of the most recognizable symbols in sport and culture, the Trefoil connects the club’s future ambitions with Adidas’ rich football heritage, creating a jersey that feels both timeless and progressive.

Bilal Fares, SVP & general manager, Adidas EMC, said: “The away kit is inspired by the landscapes that define Riyadh, where endless skies meet the golden desert horizon. That meeting point became a powerful symbol for a club that respects its heritage while constantly looking ahead. Combined with the introduction of the Trefoil, the jersey brings together Adidas football heritage and Nassr FC’s ambition for the future.”