Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to launch LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will open LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory on Aug. 21, a world-first, limited-time exhibition that invites visitors to explore 13.8 billion years of natural history through creativity, play and hands-on discovery.

Designed for curious minds of all ages, the interactive experience combines hands-on LEGO brick building with the museum’s extraordinary specimens and scientific stories. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will take part in a series of collaborative LEGO builds across themed zones inspired by Earth’s history, wildlife and the cosmos. Each activity invites visitors to uncover the wonders of the natural world as they build, experiment and discover together, transforming scientific concepts into hands-on creative experiences that spark curiosity and learning.

The experience also features trails and workshops, with additional highlights to be announced in the coming weeks. Visitors can continue their journey through Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s galleries, where remarkable specimens, immersive experiences, dining and retail complete a full day of discovery for families, children and curious explorers alike.

Dr. Peter C. Kjærgaard, director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said: “Play is fundamental to learning and discovery. It sparks curiosity, fuels imagination, and nurtures creativity — the very qualities that drive scientific exploration. Through our collaboration with LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory, we are putting play, creativity, and imagination at the heart of the visitor experience. We are building a strong foundation for the next generation of scientists and stewards of our natural world.”

Alia Al-Hammadi, acting partnership and commercial department director at Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said: “The most impactful partnerships are those that inspire people to see familiar places through a new lens. Through LEGO SHOWS, we are inviting everyone, from first-time visitors to dedicated LEGO enthusiasts, to experience the museum in an entirely new way. Natural Brickstory seamlessly blends the universal appeal of LEGO creativity with the museum’s rich scientific narratives, creating an immersive journey that extends throughout our galleries and sparks curiosity, imagination, and discovery for visitors of all ages.”

Opening on Aug. 21 for a limited time, Natural Brickstory will welcome visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, with extended opening hours until 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Tickets and further information are available at nhmad.ae.