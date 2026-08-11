Pakistan to host long-delayed 14th South Asian Games in March 2027

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the long-delayed 14th South Asian Games in March 2027, the foreign office said on Tuesday, as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar directed the formation of subcommittees to oversee preparations for the regional multi-sport event.

The quadrennial Games, scheduled to take place from March 23 to 31, have been held since 1984 under the auspices of the South Asian Olympic Council.

The participating nations include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which compete in sports ranging from athletics and swimming to football and cricket.

India emerged as the top-performing nation at the last edition held in Nepal in 2019. The 14th edition, originally scheduled for 2021, was first postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and delayed again in January 2026.

“DPM/FM directed the establishment of subcommittees tasked with overseeing key aspects of the Games, including financing, infrastructure development and upgradation, athletes’ training and preparation, and logistical arrangements,” the foreign office said in a statement following a meeting chaired by Dar to review preparations for the event.

Dar highlighted the importance of planning and close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the highest standards at the game, it added.

The statement said Dar described the hosting of the 14th South Asian Games as an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s sporting talent and organizational capacity while sending a message of peace to the world.

The event will feature more than two dozen sports, including athletics, swimming, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, tennis, badminton and volleyball.

In January, the Pakistan Olympic Association said Pakistan had invited member countries to visit in May 2026 to review preparations for the Games and continue consultations.