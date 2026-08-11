You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen
1 / 2
The explosives had been planted indiscriminately across the country, posing a threat to civilians, including children, women, and the elderly. (Supplied)
Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen
2 / 2
Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbhdk

Updated 11 August 2026 15:21
SPA
Follow

Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 5,287 explosive devices in Yemen
  • The work brings the total number of explosive devices cleared since the launch of the Masam project in 2018 to 583,513
Updated 11 August 2026 15:21
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Teams working on Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removed 5,287 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The devices included 5,151 unexploded ordnances, 69 anti-tank mines 24 anti-personnel mines, and 43 improvised explosive devices.

The explosives had been planted indiscriminately across the country, posing a threat to civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

The work brings the total number of explosive devices cleared since the launch of the Masam project in 2018 to 583,513.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The project, which is implemented by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, trains local demining engineers, provides them with modern equipment, and supports Yemeni citizens injured by explosive devices.

Topics: Masam Landmine Clearance Project - Yemen Masam Project Yemen

Related

Saudi project clears 4,200 mines from Yemen’s southern coast
Saudi Arabia

Saudi project clears 4,200 mines from Yemen’s southern coast

Masam destroys 4,141 mines and unexploded ordnance in Yemen
Saudi Arabia

Masam destroys 4,141 mines and unexploded ordnance in Yemen

Latest updates

What we are watching today: ‘The Ribbon Hero’

What we are watching today: ‘The Ribbon Hero’

‘Competitive’: How Lebanon’s thriving basketball league is fueling national team ambitions

‘Competitive’: How Lebanon’s thriving basketball league is fueling national team ambitions

More than 1,600 foreign contractors enter Saudi market 

More than 1,600 foreign contractors enter Saudi market 

Casualties reported after ship hit in Red Sea: maritime agency

Casualties reported after ship hit in Red Sea: maritime agency

MSF says half of displaced children in southwest Somalia acutely malnourished

MSF says half of displaced children in southwest Somalia acutely malnourished

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.