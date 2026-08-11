Saudi cabinet praises Makkah summit, backs efforts to protect regional waterways

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday praised the outcome of a trilateral summit with Turkiye and Pakistan, saying it would help establish a long-term defense partnership between the three countries.

The session, chaired by King Salman in Jeddah, expressed appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts at the “Makkah Summit for Common Defense.”

The cabinet said the summit’s outcomes would support greater coordination and integration between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, as well as joint efforts to address regional challenges and promote international security and stability.

On regional developments, the cabinet said Saudi Arabia was continuing to coordinate with allied countries to support de-escalation efforts and diplomatic solutions, while respecting states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of waterways in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb as a key pillar of global economic stability.

The cabinet welcomed a statement by UN Security Council members condemning attacks and acts by Yemen’s Houthi militia that threaten regional security and freedom of navigation. It reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its security and capabilities and its support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government and UN efforts to achieve peace and stability in the country.

On the Palestinian issue, the Cabinet highlighted measures discussed at a ministerial meeting in Amman supporting Jerusalem and its holy sites.

It reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of attempts to alter Jerusalem’s legal and historical status or its identity, and called on the international community to halt Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, protect holy sites and support the Palestinian people.