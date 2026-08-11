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US rights groups sue Trump over ICC sanctions

US rights groups sue Trump over ICC sanctions
The Trump administration, which rejects the ICC’s authority, has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on several judges and prosecutors. (File/AFP)
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Updated 11 August 2026 18:19
AFP
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US rights groups sue Trump over ICC sanctions

US rights groups sue Trump over ICC sanctions
  • The US sanctions have targeted eight judges, three prosecutors, a UN expert and three human rights organizations
Updated 11 August 2026 18:19
AFP
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NEW YORK: Rights groups on Tuesday sued US President Donald Trump over his sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court, saying the measures block victims of war crimes from pursuing justice.
The Trump administration, which rejects the ICC’s authority, has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on several judges and prosecutors, primarily over their investigations into key US ally Israel.
In a New York court filing, four groups including Human Rights Watch said the sanctions should be struck down as they violate laws including First Amendment free speech protections.
“This is an unlawful abuse of power constituting a frontal attack on the rule of law, the independence of judges, prosecutors, and lawyers, basic precepts undergirding the international legal order, and the principle of equal access to justice,” the lawsuit states.
The 101-page complaint says the restrictions “cause grave damage to the ability to bring to justice the perpetrators of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”
The US sanctions, issued under an executive order Trump signed in February 2025, have targeted eight judges, three prosecutors, a UN expert and three human rights organizations.

Topics: US President Donald Trump

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