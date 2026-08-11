Hodgkinson, Werro sail through Euro 800m qualifying

BIRMINGHAM: Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson safely negotiated the heats of the 800m in Birmingham on Tuesday as she seeks a third consecutive European title.

Home favorite Hodgkinson, who previously won continental crowns in Munich in 2022 and Rome two years ago, timed 1min 57.28sec to win her heat.

“The championship is a fresh start. It felt good. The standard has gone up. That was one minute 57 in the heats!” said Hodgkinson.

“We are dragging the best out of each other and the standard keeps getting higher and higher, but it brings out the best in me.”

Hodgkinson added: “I felt really good. I’m so glad the race was a bit quicker. I felt it was at a similar rhythm to when I train. I’m glad because sometimes a slower race can feel awful.

“I just got back from Portugal so I feel great. I got a nice tan there and had some relaxation time, which is always needed. That has prepared me to be here today.”

World championships finalist Eloisa Coiro of Italy set a national record of 1:57.56 in finishing second behind the Briton, while three-time European silver medallist Renelle Lamote of France could only finish fifth but qualified as one of the fastest finishers outside the automatic spots.

Also qualifying with ease for Thursday’s semifinals, with the final a day later, was Switzerland’s Audrey Werro, who won her heat in 1:57.83.

Werro this season clocked the third fastest time ever in the two-lap race and the rivalry between her and Hodgkinson has set the 800m as one of the must-see races at the Birmingham Euros.

The pair last met at the Stockholm Diamond League in June, when Werro outpaced Hodgkinson, timing 1:53.98 for the victory to become the first woman to dip under 1:54 since 1983.

The Swiss runner then bettered that with a blistering 1:53.80 to win at the Paris Diamond League.

Hodgkinson improved her own British record to 1:54.33 behind Werro in Stockholm. She then went on to win the London Diamond League.

- Don’t care about noise -

Hodgkinson had broken the 24-year-old world indoor record in Lievin in February before claiming a first world indoor title in March.

“I don’t really care about the noise about me,” said Hodgkinson. “I haven’t got time for that. I just focus on myself and do what I can do.”

Never to be ruled out is Dutchwoman Femke Broeders-Bol, the former two-time world 400m hurdles champion who has transitioned into a 800m specialist.

She, too, won her heat with ease in 1:59.96.

“Those were my very first 800m heats at a major championships so it’s nice to get through to the semis,” said Broeders-Bol.

“I feel very strong and have posted very good times earlier this season, but I do have to admit it was quite exciting and nerve wracking going into this race this morning.”

Given it will be championship racing, which tends to be more tactical and not a pacesetter-led time-based event, it would be a brave pundit to overlook Broeders-Bol, known in her hurdling days for her devastating turn of pace with the finish line in sight.

“It’s nice to just surprise myself, to be the underdog instead of the favorite,” said Broders-Bol.

“It’s also a bit about finding out how things work and getting used to doing these type of races. I am not too experienced with the tactical part of the 800m. Not being a clear favorite, it means I’m not the one controlling the race this time around.

“In the 400m hurdles, I had my own lane, my own hurdles and I knew what I was capable of. In the 800m, everything is very new but that’s also very exciting.”

Both Hodgkinson and Werro have been quick to play down any chance the oldest world record in athletics history could be broken: the 1:53.28 set in 1983 by Jarmila Kratochvilova of then-Czechoslovakia.

“I don’t have the world record now in my head. My goal for the European championships is to do a podium,” said Werro.