You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Leo ‘deeply saddened’ by Colombia earthquake: Vatican

Pope Leo ‘deeply saddened’ by Colombia earthquake: Vatican

Pope Leo ‘deeply saddened’ by Colombia earthquake: Vatican
Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Aug. 9, 2026. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b64ex

Updated 11 August 2026 19:29
AFP
Follow

Pope Leo ‘deeply saddened’ by Colombia earthquake: Vatican

Pope Leo ‘deeply saddened’ by Colombia earthquake: Vatican
  • “The Holy Father” offers prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased, Parolin wrote in a note
Updated 11 August 2026 19:29
AFP
Follow

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV is “deeply saddened” by the earthquake in Colombia, the Vatican said Tuesday, a day after the 7.4 magnitude tremor killed over 100 people.
“The Holy Father, deeply saddened to learn the painful news of the earthquake that has seriously affected several areas of Colombia... offers prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased and raises his prayers to the Lord for the prompt recovery of those affected by this tragedy,” the Vatican’s secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, wrote in a note to the archbishop of Cartagena, Francisco Javier Munera Correa.

Topics: Colombia Pope Leo XIV earthquake

Related

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Philippines: USGS
World

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Philippines: USGS

Update Colombia quake death toll tops 200 as rescuers race to find survivors video
World

Colombia quake death toll tops 200 as rescuers race to find survivors

Latest updates

Ukraine grain exports fall to meagre levels in August, farmers union says

Ukraine grain exports fall to meagre levels in August, farmers union says

Pakistan says US and Iran close to ‘some sort’ of deal

Pakistan says US and Iran close to ‘some sort’ of deal

Liberia names new drug enforcement chief following cocaine busts

Liberia names new drug enforcement chief following cocaine busts

Latvia finds tunnel under Belarus border, vows to combat people smugglers

Latvia finds tunnel under Belarus border, vows to combat people smugglers

4 sailors killed in Houthi missile attack on Red Sea cargo ship

4 sailors killed in Houthi missile attack on Red Sea cargo ship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.