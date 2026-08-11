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Liverpool fans seek clarity on Bezos bid to buy stake

Liverpool fans seek clarity on Bezos bid to buy stake
Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly said the interests of the club and fans must come first following reports that a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to a deal to buy a significant minority stake. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 11 August 2026 20:14
AFP
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Liverpool fans seek clarity on Bezos bid to buy stake

Liverpool fans seek clarity on Bezos bid to buy stake
  • Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed the approach from Bhatia’s group in July
  • “Putting the interests of LFC and its supporters first is fundamental to us all,” said a statement
Updated 11 August 2026 20:14
AFP
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LONDON: Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly said the interests of the club and fans must come first following reports that a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to a deal to buy a significant minority stake.
Sky News said Bezos was part of an investor group led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of India steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, which also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed the approach from Bhatia’s group in July.
Monday’s Sky report said the consortium was “closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool,” with FSG preparing to make an announcement “as soon as this week.”
Bezos is one of the world’s richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $280 billion, while Saverin’s wealth is put at $33 billion.
The 62-year-old Bezos has reportedly explored previous bids for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but decided against pursuing either deal.
Spirit of Shankly has written to Liverpool asking for more clarity and a meeting to discuss the potential changes.
“Putting the interests of LFC and its supporters first is fundamental to us all,” said a statement from the group.
“The latest report of a 30 percent sale and the consortium set up to buy it is significant. The ownership and custodianship of our club is paramount to SoS and all supporters.
“We have witnessed similar sales at other clubs resulting in notable changes in the running of that club and football operations, leading to decisions and behaviors that many would not want to see at Liverpool.”
Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024/25 under Arne Slot but the Dutchman was sacked in May after a turbulent season, with Andoni Iraola now in charge.

Topics: Liverpool Jeff Bezos English Premier League (EPL)

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