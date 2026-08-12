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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security

Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, Iran, August 11, 2026. (Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters)
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Updated 12 August 2026 10:22
AFP
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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security

Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security
Updated 12 August 2026 10:22
AFP
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s interior minister is visiting Iran to discuss regional security, stability and other developments, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
“He is discussing bilateral relations, security, regional security and stability, and constructive engagement among the parties in the region and regional developments,” foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, whose government has been mediating to end the fighting in the Middle East, told reporters in Islamabad.

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