Saudi royal reserve simplifies wildlife terms for the community 

RAFHA: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has launched an awareness initiative to familiarize the community with environmental and scientific terms related to wildlife and nature reserves.

The initiative provides simplified, regularly updated explanations of key biodiversity conservation concepts, and highlights the importance of protecting natural resources.

It also links scientific concepts to practical examples from the reserve’s programs, including efforts to protect wildlife, preserve natural habitats, and support biodiversity conservation.

In its first entries, the initiative defined “wildlife” as all living organisms, including plants and animals, their natural habitats, and the ecological relationships among them.

The reserve also highlighted efforts to protect the environment and conserve its resources by preserving vegetation, wildlife and biodiversity, as well as implementing programs to propagate and protect endangered species.

The initiative also explained “reintroduction,” which refers to returning species to their natural habitats after a prolonged absence.

The reserve highlighted its reintroduction programs involving several species, including the houbara bustard, Arabian oryx, Arabian gazelle, sand gazelle and ostrich.

The initiative is part of the reserve’s efforts to share environmental knowledge with the community, simplify specialized terminology and raise awareness of wildlife and natural resource conservation.