Date season to boost Riyadh market activity

RIYADH: The Al-Rabwa dates season will kick off on Saturday in Riyadh to support agricultural products and processing industries and showcase the quality of local produce.

Organized by the National Company for Agricultural Services, the season aims to support local farmers and exhibitors and stimulate sales in the sector through various activities and events.

Running until Sept. 28 at Al-Rabwa Market, the program features a dedicated area for displaying and selling dates, agricultural products and processed goods, providing greater marketing opportunities for farmers and local producers.

With a wide range on offer, citizens and residents of Riyadh can explore the diversity of locally produced dates.

According to the company, seasonal events enhance the value of Saudi exports, support local investment and provide opportunities for companies to develop date-based products.

The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to support farmers and producers, promote Saudi dates and highlight their quality and diversity, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to strengthen the agricultural sector and increase its contribution to the national economy.

As Saudi Arabia expands its agricultural exports and strengthens its position as a global date producer, events such as the Riyadh exhibition support sustainable growth and economic opportunities in the agricultural sector.

With more than 37 million date palm trees, Saudi Arabia produces over 1.9 million tonnes annually, meeting domestic demand and supporting exports to global markets.