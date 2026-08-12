You are here

  • Home
  • Date season to boost Riyadh market activity

Date season to boost Riyadh market activity

Date season to boost Riyadh market activity
With a wide range of dates on offer, citizens and residents of Riyadh can explore the diversity of locally produced dates. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7ggu

Updated 12 August 2026 14:19
SPA
Follow

Date season to boost Riyadh market activity

Date season to boost Riyadh market activity
Updated 12 August 2026 14:19
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Al-Rabwa dates season will kick off on Saturday in Riyadh to support agricultural products and processing industries and showcase the quality of local produce. 

Organized by the National Company for Agricultural Services, the season aims to support local farmers and exhibitors and stimulate sales in the sector through various activities and events.

Running until Sept. 28 at Al-Rabwa Market, the program features a dedicated area for displaying and selling dates, agricultural products and processed goods, providing greater marketing opportunities for farmers and local producers. 

With a wide range on offer, citizens and residents of Riyadh can explore the diversity of locally produced dates. 

According to the company, seasonal events enhance the value of Saudi exports, support local investment and provide opportunities for companies to develop date-based products. 

The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to support farmers and producers, promote Saudi dates and highlight their quality and diversity, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to strengthen the agricultural sector and increase its contribution to the national economy.

As Saudi Arabia expands its agricultural exports and strengthens its position as a global date producer, events such as the Riyadh exhibition support sustainable growth and economic opportunities in the agricultural sector. 

With more than 37 million date palm trees, Saudi Arabia produces over 1.9 million tonnes annually, meeting domestic demand and supporting exports to global markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Head of US travel association sounds alarm on potential expansion of visa bond program

Head of US travel association sounds alarm on potential expansion of visa bond program

Saudi royal reserve simplifies wildlife terms for the community 

Saudi royal reserve simplifies wildlife terms for the community 

Jeddah Islamic Port sets container throughput record in July

Jeddah Islamic Port sets container throughput record in July

Infantino hoping individual country federations will be his salvation

Infantino hoping individual country federations will be his salvation

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.