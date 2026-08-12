Muslim, Christian leaders back MWL plan to tackle extremism, conflict in West Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria: Muslim and Christian leaders from across West Africa have agreed on a joint framework to tackle extremist ideologies, prevent conflict and strengthen social cohesion under a new initiative launched by the Muslim World League in Nigeria.

The agreement was reached during an international conference in Abuja led by Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL secretary-general and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, and held under the patronage of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Religious leaders representing different faiths and denominations unanimously adopted the “Abuja Declaration,” which sets out a joint action plan bringing together religious leaders, government institutions and civil society organizations, according to an official MWL statement.

The agreement also establishes a new coordinating body for religious and civil leaders and institutions across West Africa, tasked with following up on commitments made under the plan and overseeing programs emerging from the initiative.

The body will monitor implementation and periodically assess progress, giving the initiative an institutional mechanism for translating the declaration into programs on the ground.

The initiative is aimed at addressing some of the ideological and social factors that contribute to extremism and instability, while strengthening cooperation on conflict prevention and protecting cohesion in countries with diverse religious and ethnic populations.

It will also expand educational, training and media programs based on the Charter of Makkah, an MWL-backed document promoting coexistence, religious moderation and inclusive citizenship, to address challenges related to peace and social stability.

Ministers, parliamentarians and civil society figures joined Muslim and Christian religious leaders at the Abuja gathering.

The initiative builds on the MWL’s wider efforts to use interfaith engagement to counter extremism and religious and ethnic divisions.

The Abuja conference was held under the theme “Diversity and Social Peace: A Partnership for a Promising Future.”