You are here

  • Home
  • IEA cuts 2026 oil demand forecast again

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand forecast again

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand forecast again
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nn27q

Updated 13 August 2026 01:02
AFP
Follow

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand forecast again

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand forecast again
  • Demand is expected to slump by 1.6 million barrels per day
Updated 13 August 2026 01:02
AFP
Follow

PARIS: The International Energy Agency on Wednesday sharply reduced its forecast for global oil demand this year, as supplies remain crimped by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and high prices deter buyers.

Demand is expected to slump by 1.6 million barrels per day, compared with its forecast slump of 1 million barrels in its previous monthly report in July. Crude prices have remained well above levels seen before the US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

“The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and elevated fuel prices continue to weigh on oil consumption,” the Paris-based IEA said.

Despite a purported ceasefire and repeated claims that a deal to open the strait was imminent — what the IEA referred to as “sudden diplomatic pivots” — only a handful of ships are being let through, leading to volatile pricing on global oil markets.

The IEA said global supplies rose by 2.4 million barrels per day in July, to reach 101.5 mbd, but that was still 6.3 mbd lower than a year ago.

It now expects global supply to fall by 4.3 mbd on average this year, before recovering next year.

On the demand side, the IEA is projecting a return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year.

Topics: oil and gas International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns
Business & Economy

Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns

US crude heads to Israel for the first time in nearly three years, ship tracking shows
Business & Economy

US crude heads to Israel for the first time in nearly three years, ship tracking shows

Latest updates

Rising Kenyan lakes push crocodiles closer to homes

Rising Kenyan lakes push crocodiles closer to homes

Palestinian prisoners’ authority: Gaza detainees face dire conditions in Israeli prisons

Palestinian prisoners’ authority: Gaza detainees face dire conditions in Israeli prisons

Damascus court rulings ‘mark a step toward accountability in Syria’

Damascus court rulings ‘mark a step toward accountability in Syria’

Analysis: Saudi Arabia’s new maritime coalition put to the test

Analysis: Saudi Arabia’s new maritime coalition put to the test

Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank

Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.