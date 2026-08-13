Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

ROME: A powerful explosion rocked an ammunition factory Thursday near Colleferro, a town about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Rome, police said.

Firefighters and police were at the site and “complex operations” were underway, police told AFP without immediately providing further details.

The fire service said 10 crews had been sent to the area and shared a video showing thick smoke but no visible sign of flames.

Videos shared on social media showed a fire at the factory followed by a massive explosion.

Italian media reported that there were no casualties, with the AGI news agency saying employees had sheltered in secure areas at the facility.

The plant is owned by European defense group KNDS and manufactures medium and large-calibre ammunition, Ansa news agency reported.

The Corriere della Sera daily said that the fire started at a compaction press for explosive powder.