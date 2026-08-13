You are here

  • Home
  • Passenger train derails and flips in southern England

Passenger train derails and flips in southern England

Passenger train derails and flips in southern England
A passenger train derailed Thursday in southern England, leaving at least three cars flipped on their sides. (X/@EmmanuelInvest)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8c7nk

Updated 13 August 2026 20:47
AP
Follow

Passenger train derails and flips in southern England

Passenger train derails and flips in southern England
  • Aerial footage showed firefighters and paramedics attending to passengers
  • The Southern Rail train from Victoria station in London to Eastbourne derailed outside the tourist town of Lewes
Updated 13 August 2026 20:47
AP
Follow

LONDON: A passenger train derailed Thursday in southern England, leaving at least three cars flipped on their sides.
Aerial footage showed firefighters and paramedics attending to passengers in a field next to the derailed train, with several ambulances and three helicopters standing by. There were no immediate official reports of injuries, though one passenger said he saw people who were bleeding.
The Southern Rail train from Victoria station in London to Eastbourne derailed outside the tourist town of Lewes, the rail line and Network Rail said in a joint statement.
Passenger Rob Bradley said the train began rocking as it picked up speed and the carriage he was riding in with his 6-year-old daughter jumped upward and the brakes immediately engaged.
“Everything got thrown forward. My laptop, my AirPods, our bags,” Bradley told the BBC. “The train kind of skidded for quite a while before it stopped and only then when we turned around did we see that the whole back of the train — literally where we were sat — was open and there was smoke and dust pouring into the carriage.”
He could then see the car behind had flipped on its side and slid down an embankment into a lower field.
Bradley said he and his daughter were fine but he could see other passengers in one of the flipped cars with blood on their heads and clothing. Another passenger told him they had been cut when a window shattered.
“Deeply concerned of reports of a derailment involving a Southern train,” Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said on X. “Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted.”

Topics: England Train derailed

Related

Swiss train derails, injuries likely: police
World

Swiss train derails, injuries likely: police

Interoceanic Train derails in southern Mexico, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens video
World

Interoceanic Train derails in southern Mexico, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

Latest updates

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea risk regional war, UN Security Council members warn

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea risk regional war, UN Security Council members warn

Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

Rescuers call for silence around earthquake rubble as window for survival narrows in Colombia

Rescuers call for silence around earthquake rubble as window for survival narrows in Colombia

Stingray lashings up as marine heat wave off Southern California draws more to shore

Stingray lashings up as marine heat wave off Southern California draws more to shore

‘How many will die?’: the mysterious ailment killing Kenyan elephants

‘How many will die?’: the mysterious ailment killing Kenyan elephants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.