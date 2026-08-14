Syria Health Ministry allocates over $10m to boost Raqqa

RAQQA: The Syrian Arab Republic’s Health Minister Musab Al-Ali has said that more than $10 million has been allocated to develop the sector in Raqqa, with rehabilitation work at the local hospital to begin this month.

During a meeting with doctors and administrators at the Raqqa Health Directorate, Al-Ali reviewed the state of services and the needs of medical facilities in the province.

In a statement recently, Al-Ali said rehabilitation of the hospital would begin in August, while its operational departments continue providing services. He noted that the cost could exceed $10 million depending on the findings of technical studies.

The ministry’s plan includes developing primary healthcare centers, rehabilitating hospitals in Tabqa and Tal Abyad, and adding Maadan Hospital.

The plan covers upgrading emergency services, establishing a blood bank and opening a chemotherapy department, with oncology services to be expanded at a later stage.

Al-Ali said the projects are being implemented in cooperation between the Syrian Sovereign Fund, through Sarh Co. as the implementing partner, and InterHealth Canada.

He added that the specialized oncology hospital in Deir Ezzor, whose foundation stone was recently laid, will serve residents of Raqqa, Hasaka, and Deir Ezzor, with a combined population of around 6 million.

Regarding the children’s hospital, Al-Ali said the building, formerly used as a nursing school, had been equipped by the Medical Services Department of the Ministry of Defense in preparation for its launch as a children’s hospital.

He affirmed that work would continue in the nutrition department and that the hospital’s services would be further developed.

Raqqa Health Director Abdullah Al-Hamoud said the existing dialysis unit has 40 machines, with work underway to rehabilitate its non-operational sections.

He added that preparations are also underway to open two new dialysis centers with a capacity of 11 machines in rural areas of Raqqa province. Implementation is expected to begin within one to two months.

On Monday, Al-Ali launched several healthcare projects in Deir Ezzor, including laying the foundation stone for a specialized oncology hospital, opening a cardiac catheterization unit and a prosthetics manufacturing center, and expanding the emergency department at Deir Ezzor National Hospital.

He also inaugurated new departments and units at Children’s and Maternity Hospital as part of efforts to expand healthcare capacity and improve services.