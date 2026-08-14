Trump treasury chief says US to apply measures never seen on Iran

WASHINGTON: US ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the United States is going to apply measures that have “never ‌been seen” ‌on Iran.

“Watch ​this ‌space ⁠for ​more announcements ⁠coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been ⁠seen in the history ‌of ‌economic isolation on ​a ‌country,” Bessent said in ‌an interview on on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” program.

“It will be a ‌combination of economic isolation like the world ⁠has ⁠never seen before, and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ​ports,” Bessent ​said.