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Trump treasury chief says US to apply measures never seen on Iran

Trump treasury chief says US to apply measures never seen on Iran
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a television interview at the White House on July 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 14 August 2026 02:44
Reuters
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Trump treasury chief says US to apply measures never seen on Iran

Trump treasury chief says US to apply measures never seen on Iran
Updated 14 August 2026 02:44
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: US ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the United States is going to apply measures that have “never ‌been seen” ‌on Iran.
“Watch ​this ‌space ⁠for ​more announcements ⁠coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been ⁠seen in the history ‌of ‌economic isolation on ​a ‌country,” Bessent said in ‌an interview on on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” program.
“It will be a ‌combination of economic isolation like the world ⁠has ⁠never seen before, and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ​ports,” Bessent ​said.

Topics: War in Iran Scott Bessent

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