You are here

  • Home
  • France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent
France said on Friday it welcomed with “great satisfaction” Mali’s decision to pardon a French intelligence agent serving a 20-year jail term, a rare gesture after years of tensions between the two countries. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gk5y

Updated 14 August 2026 15:33
AFP
Follow

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent
  • “France expresses its great satisfaction following the release of Yann Vezilier,” the foreign ministry said
  • Mali’s junta chief on Thursday pardoned the French agent, in a rare conciliatory gesture
Updated 14 August 2026 15:33
AFP
Follow

PARIS: France said on Friday it welcomed with “great satisfaction” Mali’s decision to pardon a French intelligence agent serving a 20-year jail term, a rare gesture after years of tensions between the two countries.
“France expresses its great satisfaction following the release of Yann Vezilier,” the foreign ministry said.
“The return of our compatriot to France, to be reunited with his loved ones, is a relief for the foreign ministry, as well as for all his colleagues,” it added.
Vezilier, who had been stationed at the French embassy in Bamako, was arrested a year ago in the West African country on charges of being a spy and undermining state security.
Mali’s junta chief on Thursday pardoned the French agent, in a rare conciliatory gesture after years of tensions with the country’s former colonial ruler.
The sentencing of the agent in June had been a further blow to relations between France and Mali, where a junta has ruled since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.
On Thursday, Mali said that the clemency “does not call into question the facts established by an adversarial judgment rendered during trial.”
France has insisted that the charges against Vezilier are “baseless.”

Topics: France mali

Related

In gesture to Paris, Mali pardons convicted French agent
World

In gesture to Paris, Mali pardons convicted French agent

Mali’s military said its troops conducted a “vigorous riposte” and had the situation now “under control.” (AFP)
World

At least 10 soldiers killed in attack on base in central Mali

Latest updates

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent

France welcomes Mali release of intelligence agent

10-Year-Old Briton Jamie Meconi celebrates visit to 100th country in Saudi Arabia

10-Year-Old Briton Jamie Meconi celebrates visit to 100th country in Saudi Arabia

NATO jets shoot down drone in Latvian airspace: spokesperson

NATO jets shoot down drone in Latvian airspace: spokesperson

Saudi utility giant Acwa to develop $400 million desalination facility in Indonesia

Saudi utility giant Acwa to develop $400 million desalination facility in Indonesia

MBC Studios showcases stars of Saudi series ‘Ahmar Wala Abyad’ for exclusive premiere

MBC Studios showcases stars of Saudi series ‘Ahmar Wala Abyad’ for exclusive premiere

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.