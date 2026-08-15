Pakistan plans reforms to overhaul construction sector, elevate national standards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is planning wide-ranging reforms to modernize its construction sector and bring building practices in line with international standards, the country’s information ministry said on Saturday, as the government seeks to improve safety, quality and sustainability in one of the country’s largest industries.

Pakistan’s construction sector is a key driver of economic activity, contributing significantly to employment and demand across more than 40 allied industries, including cement, steel and transport.

Successive governments have sought to stimulate the sector through tax incentives, financing schemes and regulatory reforms, but it continues to face challenges such as outdated building practices, weak enforcement of standards, rapid urbanization and a growing housing deficit.

Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema chaired a high-level meeting to oversee major regulatory, operational, and financial reforms within the national construction sector as part of a broader vision to revamp the industry,

“The government is considering a comprehensive construction industry development package that includes the establishment of a Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the evaluation of a dedicated Construction Development Bank (CDB), rationalization of import and export policies, and targeted tax reforms for the construction sector,” the information ministry said, citing Cheema.

“The proposed CIDB will play a dual role encompassing both the overall development of the construction sector and regulatory function to oversee industry standards, contractors, and consultants. Composed of representatives from both the public and private sectors, the board will serve as a unified platform to elevate national standards.”

The federal government will formally submit the proposed framework to the prime minister for final approval, according to the ministry. The broader development package under consideration aims to address financial and policy bottlenecks through tailored tax incentives and aligned import and export policies that encourage modern technology adoption and build local construction capacity.

Focusing on the long-term durability and structural integrity of public infrastructure, Cheema announced the government will soon extend the standard Defect Liability Period (DLP) for public development projects from the current one year to three years, with a clear roadmap to further expand it to five years in the future.

DLP is a timeframe following the practical completion and handover of a construction or engineering project, during which a contractor or builder must fix any flaws, structural faults, or poor workmanship at their own expense.

Cheema observed that civil infrastructure must not deteriorate shortly after completion, asserting that extending the liability period will compel contractors and executing agencies to uphold high-quality standards and prevent premature decay.

“While penalties currently exist for contractors in cases of default or poor performance, no legal framework or penalty mechanism exists for consultants,” Cheema was quoted as saying. “Under the new regulatory framework of the CIDB, consultants will also be brought under direct oversight, ensuring they are held legally and financially accountable for design flaws or technical errors.”

The minister said the principal focus of the government is to ensure every public infrastructure project is both cost-effective and highly durable, emphasizing that public funds are a national trust that cannot be allowed to go to waste due to substandard execution or flawed technical designs.