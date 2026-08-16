5 talking points from opening round of 2026-27 Saudi pro League season

LONDON: The 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season is underway and here are five things we learned from the opening round of games.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr look hungrier than ever

It has been a busy summer for Cristiano Ronaldo. After winning the title with Al-Nassr in May, going to the World Cup with Portugal in June, and then getting married back in his homeland, he is now back in Riyadh. The 41-year-old is sporting a new hairstyle ahead of the new season and was present for the first game as the Yellows kicked off their title defense with a 3-0 win over Al-Fateh.

Sitting alongside wife Georgina, it was clear that Ronaldo was hugely invested in the game from his place in the stands, and despite this being his 25th professional season, he looks desperate to get started. For Al-Nassr, it has not been the easiest of summers off the pitch, but on it, all is looking good and the biggest star seems hungry for more silverware. He also enjoyed a slick performance from the champions and a fine individual goal from compatriot Joao Felix. Nassr impressed the most in the opening round.

Benzema makes headlines on and off the pitch

Al-Hilal started the season and the quest for title number 20 with a 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly but that does not tell the full story. First is that the hosts scored three penalties, something which provoked plenty of comment from fans of other clubs online. Not just that, but the Blues looked shaky at the back, something that coach Simone Inzaghi is going to have to sort out if they are to improve on last season’s second.

Karim Benzema scored the first spot kick and the French striker had a fine game overall, which may explain his obvious displeasure at being withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining. Inzaghi played it down after the match but there are reports that the 38-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 14 games since moving to Riyadh from Al-Ittihad in January could be released before the end of the transfer window.

Al-Shanqiti does more than save points for Al-Kholood

One of the talking points of the World Cup was how Saudi Pro League teams need to put more trust in young, local talents. As Al-Kholood owner wrote on social media on the weekend, that is what the club did with Hamed Al-Shanqiti and they were rewarded.

The 21-year-old was in between the sticks for the visit of Al-Ittihad. It was a tricky start for the hosts, but they ended with a 1-1 draw thanks to a penalty save from the young goalkeeper who got down quickly to deny Houssem Aouar. And it was not only his prowess at stopping spot kicks that impressed, the number one made numerous saves to ensure that his team earned a point and also remind coaches up and down the country that there is plenty of homegrown talent.

Important win for Al-Ahli, but improvement needed

Al-Ahli’s preparation for the season was rocked by the departure of coach Matthias Jaissle who will kick off his tenure at Newcastle United next weekend. It was vital, then, that new boss Marino Pusic started with a win. That is what he got, but only just as the Asian champions squeezed past newly-promoted Diriyah 1-0.

Former Saudi Arabian international Yasser Al-Qahtani was less than impressed, saying that the hosts deserved something from the game and accusing the victors of celebrating too much.

He may have a point, as this was hardly a vintage performance from the Jeddah giants. But to start the season at the home of a newly promoted team desperate to win is always going to be a tough task. The three points were crucial; the performances can follow.

Favorites start well

Of those teams that finished in the top eight last season, only Al-Ittihad failed to win as Al-Taawoun failed to win with both picking up draws. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli all took three points, but Al-Qadsiah, fourth last time, picked up a good result.

Brendan Rodgers brought his men from the east into the capital and was rewarded with a 3-1 win at Al-Shabab. The former Liverpool boss will be pleased that last season’s SPL top scorer Julian Quinones has already got off the mark. Neom SC have top six ambitions and defeated Al-Feiha and Ettifaq gave their own Australian coach Arthur Papas a winning start with a 4-2 victory over Al-Riyadh.

All in all, there were no shocks — this week at least — as there is a long, long way to go.