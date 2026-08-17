Pakistan detains over 250 foreigners after Islamabad call center raid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have detained more than 250 foreign nationals following a raid that busted an illegal call center network in Islamabad, officials said on Sunday, as investigators probe alleged online fraud, visa violations and blackmail activities.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) this month raided a multi-storey building in Islamabad’s Gulberg Greens area, where hundreds of foreigners, including Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, were allegedly working in violation of their visas.

Official documents show the suspects had entered Pakistan on tourist, visit and business visas but were allegedly running an “organized call center operation” at the premises.

“The operation conducted at the call center was a joint operation,” FIA official Umar Arsalan told Arab News, adding the agency is examining immigration and visa violations, while the NCCIA is tasked with investigating cybercrime and other illegal online activities.

“All the scamming happening inside the call center, the computer devices, mobile devices, the accounts where money was being routed, transfers into crypto, and whichever fraud they were running, this entire aspect is being handled by the NCCIA.”

At least 258 foreign nationals were initially found at the building, named Sparco Plaza, and their details were checked against Pakistan’s Integrated Border Management System, according to an Aug. 11 police report lodged under Section 14 of the Foreign Act, which outlines penalties for violating the law.

The FIR says these foreign nationals had established a “huge call center-type business setup” and were engaged in employment and commercial activities inconsistent with the purposes for which their visas had been issued.

A breakdown of the names in the FIR shows the suspects hailed from several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

Investigators were also examining whether the network had produced artificial intelligence-generated or otherwise manipulated videos of prominent figures for circulation on social media, according to local media reports. The operation was being conducted through a company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Asked whether the group was also producing indecent videos to blackmail victims, an NCCIA official associated with the probe, who requested anonymity, said “you may say that” but declined to share further details.

“The accused have been sent to jail,” he said.

The scope of the investigation has been widened to include local facilitators, who had allegedly helped these foreign nationals establish the operation.

“Some Pakistani nationals who were acting as facilitators have indeed been identified,” Arsalan said.

“Those who were facilitating them in immigration and related departments have also been identified by us... However, we cannot reveal their names at this stage because it is an ongoing investigation.”

The FIA official said further cases could be registered against the facilitators once investigators complete their inquiries. Reports suggest that authorities are also proceeding with deportation of the detainees.