Saudi Arabia wins Formula E’s ‘Best Host Country’ award

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been named the first-ever recipient of Formula E’s brand-new “Best Host Country” award, recognizing the Kingdom’s outstanding contribution to delivering one of the world’s leading electric motorsport championships.

Presented for the first time in the all-electric championship’s history during the 2025/26 Season Formula E End of Season Awards in London last night, the accolade recognizes the destination that sets the global benchmark for event delivery, infrastructure and partnership.

The Kingdom’s recognition with this prestigious award stands as a testament to its excellence in hosting the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and to the advanced standards it has established since first hosting the championship in 2018.

This achievement also reflects the unwavering support extended to the sports sector by the Kingdom’s leadership, under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. It further reflects the support of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport; the continued efforts of the Ministry of Sport; and the operational excellence delivered by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Saudi Motorsport Company, and Sela.

Mansour Almokbel, Acting CEO of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), said: “We sincerely thank Formula E for this recognition. Receiving the Formula E ‘Best Hosting Country’ Award is the result of the collective efforts of everyone who has contributed to hosting and delivering the championship’s races in the Kingdom, from its beginnings in Diriyah through to Jeddah. It is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to staging world-class motorsport events and reflects the strength of our partnerships, expertise and dedication, which continue to elevate the Kingdom’s position on the global motorsport stage.”

“Our vision extends far beyond hosting international championships. We are building a sustainable motorsport ecosystem that will inspire future generations, develop Saudi talent and create lasting opportunities across the industry. “Every event we host is another step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for motorsport, and awards such as this reinforce our commitment to continually raising the benchmark for excellence.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said: “The unwavering support and long-term partnership of the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company have been instrumental to our journey since 2018. Their vital role has helped establish Formula E as a global leader in both motorsport and international events across the Kingdom. Formula E remains deeply aligned to the goals of Vision 2030 and shared vision for a sustainable future. We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment, and it is a well-deserved honor to see them recognized with Formula E’s inaugural ‘Best Host Country’ award. We look forward to many more years of innovation together.”

Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Formula E has continued to go from strength to strength since 2018. Following the race’s move from Diriyah to Jeddah in 2025, the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix became the most-watched Formula E race weekend in history, attracting a record 65 million cumulative global viewers.

Jeddah also played a pioneering role in the Championship’s continued evolution when it became the first venue to introduce Formula E’s innovative PIT BOOST feature in Season 11, with mandatory mid-race pit stops debuting during the Kingdom’s double-header before being rolled out across all subsequent double-header events during the season.

Building on a legacy of firsts that has come to define the Kingdom’s place in global motorsport, Saudi Arabia will host the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s 2026/27 Season opening double-header weekend on December 18–19, 2026 and continue its tradition of delivering landmark moments for Formula E. The event will mark the competitive debut of Formula E’s revolutionary GEN4 race car, ushering in a new era for the all-electric championship with faster performance, greater efficiency and enhanced racing.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates this achievement, the Kingdom looks ahead to many more years of partnership with Formula E, delivering world-class racing, pioneering innovation, and unforgettable experiences that continue to elevate the championship on the global stage.